GeyserCoin Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $18,893.20 and approximately $176.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123,455.26 or 3.67060865 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,396,591 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

