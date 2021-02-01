GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

