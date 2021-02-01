GHOST (GHOST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $235,437.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $235,437.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00150460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.