Gifto (GTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.19 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $27.26 million and approximately $44.19 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

