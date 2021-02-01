Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GVDBF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,081.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,149.37. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

