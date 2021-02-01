GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $608,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.38. 215,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

