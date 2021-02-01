Gleason Group Inc. Sells 794 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 215,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

