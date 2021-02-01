Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JETMF opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

