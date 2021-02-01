Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. 278,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

