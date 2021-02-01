Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

NYSE:GPN traded up $5.17 on Monday, hitting $181.69. 32,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.