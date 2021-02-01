Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Update

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GWHP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

