GMB (GMB) One Day Volume Tops $24,069.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMB has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $24,069.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

