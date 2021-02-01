GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $227.36 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

