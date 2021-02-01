GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,625 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

