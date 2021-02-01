GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,290,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,559,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.