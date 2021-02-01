GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.32 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

