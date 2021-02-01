GoHelpFund Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,546.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $17,347.31 and $7,546.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00144937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038544 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

