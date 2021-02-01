Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

NASDAQ GMLP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.44. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,168. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

