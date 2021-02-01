Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Head to Head Comparison

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.36 billion 1.22 $138.00 million $7.81 16.54

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Gate Partners and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $131.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide -4.99% 2.53% 0.77%

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Golden Gate Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation(NYSE:VAC) operates independently of Marriott International, Inc. as of November 21, 2011.

