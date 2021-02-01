Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

