Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

