Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

