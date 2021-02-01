Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,435 shares of company stock worth $24,899,703. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

