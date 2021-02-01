Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.