Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.