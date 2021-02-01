Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Truist upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $160.47 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

