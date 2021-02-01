Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.