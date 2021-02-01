Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $363,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

