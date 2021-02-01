good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SLGBF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.83. 491,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,071. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

