Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $183,065.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $183,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,680,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,519,848.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.