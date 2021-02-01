Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Upgraded at Barclays

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRNNF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GRNNF stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

