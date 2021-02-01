Graviocoin Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1,894.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00387736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.