Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 347 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

