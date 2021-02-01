Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,042. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

