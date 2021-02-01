Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. 37,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,963. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

