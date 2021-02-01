Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.