Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.