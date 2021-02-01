Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

