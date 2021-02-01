Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

GRN opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

