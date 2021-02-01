Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 92.7% in January

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GWTI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 283,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,605. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

