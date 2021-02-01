Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

