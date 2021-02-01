Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $22.25. Gritstone Oncology shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 8,523 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

