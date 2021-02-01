Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,160 shares of company stock worth $26,126,667 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

