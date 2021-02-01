Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

