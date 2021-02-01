GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

