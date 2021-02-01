GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

