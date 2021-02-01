GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

