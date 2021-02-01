GWM Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 227,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

