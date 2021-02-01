GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,038 shares of company stock worth $29,326,959 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

