GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,273 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,294,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,386,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $108.69 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

